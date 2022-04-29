Becker Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.55. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

