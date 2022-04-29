Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 261,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,933 shares of company stock worth $52,940,578. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,298,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,008,543. The firm has a market cap of $317.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

