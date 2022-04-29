Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,010 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Dutch Bros stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,255,620 shares in the company, valued at $60,345,097.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,139,125 shares of company stock worth $264,147,230 over the last three months.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

