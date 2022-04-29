Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,581 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $73.10. 10,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

