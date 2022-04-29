Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,172 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Citigroup cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

NYSE ICE traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.25. 2,905,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,650. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average of $130.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.