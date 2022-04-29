Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.12-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$15.72-15.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.90 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.89 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.71.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.80. 8,440,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,023. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.