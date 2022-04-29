Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.20) to GBX 780 ($9.94) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($10.97) to GBX 832 ($10.60) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.09) to GBX 710 ($9.05) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $584.25.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2569 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

