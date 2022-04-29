Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDCGet Rating) to post sales of $36.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.52 million and the highest is $38.48 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $30.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $145.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.82 million to $153.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $147.89 million, with estimates ranging from $140.95 million to $154.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.05.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 683,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Barings BDC has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $677.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 77.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $966,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

