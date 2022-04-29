Barclays Reiterates “€128.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Barclays set a €128.00 ($137.63) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €136.14 ($146.39).

ETR SAP opened at €96.76 ($104.04) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €113.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. SAP has a 12-month low of €94.04 ($101.12) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($139.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

