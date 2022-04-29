Balancer Price Tops $14.12 (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Balancer has a total market cap of $98.02 million and approximately $43.59 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $14.12 or 0.00035517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00031893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00101212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

