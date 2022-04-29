Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.0288 on Top Exchanges

Azuki (AZUKI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $324,922.76 and approximately $40.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.17 or 0.07367738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00054467 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.