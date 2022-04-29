aWSB Trading Up 126.2% Over Last 7 Days (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 104% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for about $30.93 or 0.00078396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aWSB has traded up 126.2% against the US dollar. aWSB has a total market cap of $189,093.57 and $261,183.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.54 or 0.07345968 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

