AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 1,248.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AVITA Medical stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,807. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $157.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 76.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCEL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About AVITA Medical (Get Rating)

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.