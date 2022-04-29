Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY22 guidance to $6.92-7.04 EPS.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.79. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.