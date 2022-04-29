Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
ARGGY stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $31.48.
