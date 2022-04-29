Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ARGGY stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global (Get Rating)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

