Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

ALPMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Astellas Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

