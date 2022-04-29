Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,600. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $877.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $57,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,779.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $508,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

