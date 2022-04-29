Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Trading Up 3.6%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) was up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of -1.15.

About Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

