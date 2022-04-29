Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,999 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 315,249 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $29,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 354,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after buying an additional 397,852 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,875,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.