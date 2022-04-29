Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 105,922 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 758,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,922 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $32,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after buying an additional 451,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,060,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.