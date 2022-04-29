Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Veracyte worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

VCYT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.36. 18,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,644. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

