Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,156,874 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,144 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $53,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,465 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,232. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,088.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

