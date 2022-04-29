Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 661,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

TTEK traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.38. 403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

