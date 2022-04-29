Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,179 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $17,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of STLA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 102,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,495. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

