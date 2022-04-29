Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 1,548 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 225,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,399,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.72. The stock had a trading volume of 61,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average is $156.75. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

