Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) PT Lowered to €6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.00 ($7.53) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AANNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €8.50 ($9.14) to €7.20 ($7.74) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.00 ($5.38) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.48.

Shares of AANNF opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

