Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 39,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,571. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 763,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,949,000 after acquiring an additional 50,828 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 40,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

