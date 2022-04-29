Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $114.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.86. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $297,284,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.