Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of +14.8-15.3% yr./yr to $3.71-3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.

Shares of AIT traded up $8.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.04.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.33.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

