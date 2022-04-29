Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.
NLY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,041,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,378,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.