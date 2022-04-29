Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

NLY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,041,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,378,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several analysts have commented on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

