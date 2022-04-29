Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 144,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 118,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,002.81, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79.
About Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK)
