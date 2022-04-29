Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 144,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 118,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,002.81, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79.

About Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK)

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

