Anchor Neural World 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $269,388.00 (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $269,388.00 worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anchor Neural World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00031470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00101099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Profile

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Neural World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Neural World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Neural World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Neural World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Neural World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.