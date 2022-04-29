Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. Kelly Services posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

KELYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of KELYA stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 285,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,905. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $797.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,379,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,981,000 after acquiring an additional 291,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,747,000 after buying an additional 78,764 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 245,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

