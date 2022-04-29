Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.96 Million

Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) will report $392.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.40 million to $394.51 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $310.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.24. 200,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,515. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

