Analysts Expect Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.91 Million

Brokerages predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $244.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.81 million to $294.00 million. Clearway Energy posted sales of $237.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clearway Energy.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%.

CWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 198.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,498 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 872,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Clearway Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 136,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 401,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWEN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.49. 665,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 315.91%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

