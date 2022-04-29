Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) will report $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $10.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NASDAQ:CAR traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.05. 902,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,856. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.15. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.05.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

