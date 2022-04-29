Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Issues Earnings Results

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.91. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.58. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 5,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 854.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

