Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $178.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $210.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.71.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $143.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.06. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.10). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

