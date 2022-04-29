AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.03. 14,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 29,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.