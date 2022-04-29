Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Earnings Results

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.
NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,787. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.
LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.
Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
