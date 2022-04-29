Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Earnings Results

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,787. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

