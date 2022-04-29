Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

ACI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

ACI stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.67. 54,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,035 shares of company stock worth $2,055,138 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 72.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 70,292 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 93.7% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 62,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

