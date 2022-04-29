Akash Network (AKT) Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002735 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $120.37 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

