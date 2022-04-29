Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given a C$23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) received a C$23.00 target price from Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 52.42% from the stock’s current price.

ARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.51.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of ARE traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.09. 265,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,362. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$15.02 and a 1-year high of C$22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$908.72 million and a PE ratio of 18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.08.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aecon Group (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.