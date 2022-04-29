AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 6,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENT. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter.

