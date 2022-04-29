Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,685 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,838 shares of company stock worth $7,481,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $12.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $410.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,592,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.81 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

