Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.98

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.98 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 44403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$27.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

