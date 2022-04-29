Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $60,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,499 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,641 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.50. 38,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,674. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

