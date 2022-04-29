Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Billion

Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.14 billion and the highest is $10.76 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $10.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $41.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.89 billion to $42.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $40.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.65 billion to $41.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,954,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,784. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average of $125.57. The company has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

