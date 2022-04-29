$94.08 Million in Sales Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) to report $94.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.36 million and the highest is $95.39 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $77.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $372.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.80 million to $375.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $388.70 million, with estimates ranging from $384.40 million to $397.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 53.58% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 134.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter worth about $231,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.23%.

About RE/MAX (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.