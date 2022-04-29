74,279 Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 74,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,058 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 923.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 43,137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

AUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

AUB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. 1,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,290. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.17. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $42.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

